Dr. Poyer joins Aspen Mountain Medical Center

ROCK SPRINGS — Dr. Melinda Poyer is joining Aspen Mountain Medical Center’s medical staff, bringing more than 25 years of clinical experience to the center.

Dr. Poyer started her career in family medicine in 1997, practicing in Florida before moving to Rock Springs in 2006. She has received the Outstanding Clinical Leadership Award from University of Utah Health, named to the Who’s Who Continental Membership where she was named Doctor of the Year in 2022 and 2024, recognized as a top 100 doctor in the State of Wyoming for unparalleled achievements in exemplary dedication and leadership yearly since 2022, and was nationally recognized as a 2025 Who’s Who Top 100 doctor.

In addition to award-winning clinical work, Dr. Poyer has an extensive leadership background. She has eight years of experience as a chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She is currently serving as president of the Wyoming Board of Medicine and has held various officer positions during her tenure there over the past decade. Her commitment to public health also includes eight years on the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

“Dr. Poyer’s dedication to both patient care and medical leadership makes her an outstanding fit for Aspen Mountain Medical Center,” Melissa Anderson, CEO of Aspen Mountain Medical Center said. “Her deep roots in our community and her proven track record in advancing healthcare standards will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve the people of southwest Wyoming.”

Dr. Poyer will continue to run her private family practice office at its current location, 1180 College Drive, while also supporting Aspen Mountain Medical Center.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to work with the medical staff at Aspen Mountain Medical Center,” Dr. Poyer said. “This community has given me so much, and I look forward to helping shape the future of specialized healthcare in Rock Springs.”