There is a new name for high quality chiropractic care in Sweetwater County! Dr. Preslee Mattimoe has joined the expert team at Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic.

After earning her Bachelor’s Degree from Alma College, Dr. Mattimoe continued on to graduate with her Doctoral Degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2021. Before joining us here in Wyoming, Preslee practiced at Advanced Chiropractic Solutions in Lincoln, Nebraska. There she treated a multitude of conditions including: sciatica, carpal tunnel, TMJ, low back pain, muscle tension of the upper back, migraines, colic in infants, and more! Preslee and her family then made their way to Wyoming.

When asked how they made their way to our wonderful state, she said, “My husband is from Cheyenne and after he graduated from UNMC, we thought it would be wonderful to have a new adventure with our one year old daughter and lab, Dutton, in a state we can do a lot more exploring. It also brought us closer to some family. The main reason we were interested in this adventure is because we understand how well chiropractic and physical therapy compliment each other, and we were looking for an opportunity to combine both specialties together.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dr. Mattimoe hopes to bring more opportunity for holistic care to Sweetwater County.

“Chiropractic is a natural medicine that helps cultivate an active lifestyle and maintains your health with no side effects.” She said “I hope to bring more awareness to holistic health and movement patterns with the help of chiropractic and physical therapy combined. I want to grow the practice into a welcoming environment where families, athletes, and the working population all feel like I am someone that can listen to and help them.”

Dr. Mattimoe specializes in active release techniques. Where she utilizes various tools such as, kinesiology tape, cupping and muscle scraping. She hopes to offer high quality care for the whole family, stating:

“I adore working with kids and families. Now that I’m a mother, I can say two things: 1. I never would have made it through my pregnancy without chiropractic care.

2. The changes I’ve noticed in my own child from getting regularly adjusted—WOW.

She’ll be two in September, and so far, we’ve made it through every flu season, she’s never had an ear infection, and she sleeps like a champ.”

Beyond caring for her community, Preslee and her family love to golf and spend time together, watching their favorite shows.

Please join Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic in welcoming Dr. Preslee Mattimoe to our Green River and Rock Springs clinics. We are excited to offer a $20 chiropractic special to celebrate our newest team member. You can schedule with Dr. Mattimoe by visiting our website at atcwy.com or giving us a call at (307) 382-3228.