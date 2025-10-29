Dr. Seppie Resigns from SCSD No. 1 Board

ROCK SPRINGS — A Sweetwater County School District No. 1 trustee has announced his resignation from the school board in a social media post.

Dr. Cole Seppie announced his resignation Tuesday morning in a letter to Chairman Cole Wright. Dr. Seppie said the letter was then shared with the private Sweetwater#1 District Accountability Facebook Page.

While Dr. Seppie expressed gratitude to the board and said he valued his interactions with staff, parents and students, he notes that his 10 months on the school board was met with opposition and retaliation.

“Unfortunately, my time on the board has been met with opposition, retaliation and has become an unhealthy work environment with no signs of improving,” he wrote in his letter.

Dr. Seppie wrote that he didn’t take the decision lightly and believed he could help make positive change for the district and its students. He also said he’s committed to a smooth transition as the board selects his replacement. Dr. Seppie told SweetwaterNOW he won’t make a public statement until his resignation letter is accepted by the board during its November meeting.