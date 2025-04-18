Dr. Stanislav Gergre O’Jack (July 27, 1927 – April 16, 2025)

Dr. Stanislav Gergre O’Jack, a revered psychologist and a dedicated scholar of the unexplained, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025, in Rock Springs. He was 97 years old.

He was born July 27, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan; the son of Slavko O’Jack and Joan Kevreschan.

Stanislav lived a life dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and service to others. He attended local schools in Michigan, graduating in 1944. Dr. O’Jack proudly served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. After being honorably discharged he went to work for his father in construction, then studying art, architecture and engineering; he ultimately settled on psychology attending Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California, where he earned a PhD in Psychology, specializing in Marriage & Family Counseling.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Stanlislav married Helen Margaret Thimm on June 6, 1995 in Jackson Hole.

He offered private counseling services in Jackson Hole; Salt Lake City, and also served the public community through his work at Southwest Counseling Service in Rock Springs, until his retirement in 1998.

Beyond his professional contributions, Stanislav was deeply passionate about writing, UFO and paranormal research, and the dissemination of knowledge. He was a believer in continuous learning and shared this enthusiasm with others, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met.

Dr. O’Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Helen O’Jack of Rock Springs; and his extended family: sons, Jesse O’Jack of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Justin O’Jack of Shanghai, China; stepsons, Dustin Schmeling of Rock Springs, Alex Schmeling of Aurora, Colorado; stepdaughters, Suzanne Ament of Christiansberg, Virginia, Tina Ament of Alexandria, Virginia, seven cherished grandchildren: Aaron Irving, Becky Irving-Rodriguez, Bronwyn O’Jack, Evan O’Jack, Meilin O’Jack, Daxton Schmeling, and Carter Schmeling and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephew, Bob O’Jack.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Slobodan “Bob” O’Jack, and his daughter, Candace Irving.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 21, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in memory of Dr. Stanislav Gergre O’Jack to the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left on the Vase Funeral Home website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Dr. O’Jack’s legacy of compassion and curiosity will be long remembered by those whose lives he touched.