Drag Event Draws Criticism, Mayor Cites 1st Amendment

ROCK SPRINGS — A family-oriented performance at the Broadway Theater featuring a drag queen reading from her new book is drawing criticism from a parent wanting the Rock Springs City Council to remove the performance from a city-owned venue.

Taking place at the Broadway Theater Oct. 19, Salt Lake City-based drag queen Tara Lipsyncki will read from her book “Letter from the Queen” from 5-6 p.m., with a book signing to follow. The event is partnered with Drag Story Hour, a non-profit organization that hosts book readings and programming for children and teens led by performers in drag.

“In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves,” the organization’s website states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The event represents first Drag Story Hour to be hosted in Rock Springs.

Speaking at the Council’s Tuesday evening meeting, Rock Springs resident Laura McKee told the Council she opposes the theater hosting the event because she views it as harmful to children’s identities.

“These are impressionable kids,” she said. “I believe we are putting things in their minds that don’t need to be there and I think it’s very detrimental to them”

McKee said she is a traditionally minded Christian who thinks kids should be allowed to be kids and not be exposed to the ideas around gender identity. McKee said others in the community support her view, but she was the only resident speaking against the event during the meeting. McKee also said she planned to talk with the sponsors of the Broadway Theater to make sure they are aware of what’s being hosted.

Councilman Tim Robinson pushed back against McKee’s request for city action against the event.

“So, being a Christian, do you think that your view should dictate what other parents or guardians do in their lives,” he asked. “As a non-Christian, let’s say I decide to allow my juvenile child to attend this. Is that okay?”

“I don’t think so. I don’t think we should have it,” McKee responded.

Mayor Max Mickelson then interrupted the two, saying the city can’t prohibit some events at city-owned venues and host others as it would go against the First Amendment. He said McKee’s right to speak to the Council about the event is the same right the story hour’s organizers have in producing the event.

“If we’re going to maintain our system of governance, that we all believe in … they have every right to offer that and people have every right to not like it, to not go, to go and have a great time, under the law,” the mayor said.