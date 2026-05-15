Dragica Susich (April 4, 1938 – May 10, 2026)

Dragica Susich, 88, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2026, with the comfort and love of family by her side, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.

Born on April 4, 1938, to Josip and Jela Bucar, in the village of Princi, Croatia (formerly Yugoslavia).

On June 15, 1959, she married the love of her life, Steve Susich, in Delnice, Yugosiavia. Together they built a life centered on faith, hard work and family.

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In 1966, Steve immigrated to the United States, and in 1967, Dragica and their 2 daughters followed to begin a new chapter together as a family. They studied very hard, and proudly became American citizens.

Dragica was employed by the library for more than 25 years before retiring in 2000. She took pride in her work and was known for her strong work ethic, generosity, and caring nature.

A devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Dragica faithfully dedicated 20+ years at the Loaves & Fishes Soup Kitchen, helping countless people in need with compassion and humility. She loved her team, and lead them in making thousands of delicious meals. Some have said, “she could make something from nothing”. She found joy in cooking for those she loved, fishing, hunting and camping with Steve, tending to her garden, and gathering with family and friends at the cabin. Her home was always filled with warmth, love, and the comfort of being cared for. No one EVER left hungry. She was well known for her holiday baking, making the best poticas, apple strudels and her famous “peach” cookies.

She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Makar and husband Charlie of Rock Springs. Marianne Schaedler and her life partner Christian Kaufmann, of Woodland Hills, California. Her grandchildren Jerod Sarcletti and fiancé Anna of Rock Springs; Stefane Sarcletti of Rock Springs as well as many beloved niece and nephews in both the United States and Croatia.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Steve on October 17, 2019, parents Josip and Jela Bucar; siblings; and several brothers – and sisters in law.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 22, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Interment, and an inurnment for Steve Susich will take place at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.foxfh.com