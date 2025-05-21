Drawn to the Library: Literacy Carnival

ROCK SPRINGS — WY-BILT in partnership with the Rock Springs Junior High hosted a Literacy Carnival Monday, May 19 with games and prizes.

The Rock Springs Junior High gym saw a multitude of games with literary elements added. These games included a bean bag toss, corn hole, skee ball, kick ball darts, ring toss, connect four, checkers, and jenga. Players earned tickets if they could explain or give an example of elements of a story or even come up with their own story. At the end of the night, participants redeemed tickets for books, games, bookmarks, and plushies. The Odd Fellows donated cotton candy and snow cones to the event.

Volunteers at the event included Jim and Linda Wilson from the Odd Fellows Lodge No. 9, Boy Scout troop leader Bill Moore, Sunny Hobbs and Kathryn with the Rock Springs Library, Tracie Pechenny, the Rock Springs High School theatre and choir students under Jacob Webb and Soren Engstrom, and the High School JROTC and National Honor Society Students under Dollie D’Errico-Waters.