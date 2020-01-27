Driver In Belt Loop Crash Charged with DWUI

ROCK SPRINGS — At approximately 5:30 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department and other first responders were dispatched to James Drive and the South Belt Loop in reference to a crash.



Upon arrival officers determined that a 2004 GMC Envoy was traveling north on the Belt Loop towards James Drive when it drove off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle went down the hill approximately 50 feet towards the railroad tracks and came to a stop on its top. Isaac Barber (47) was identified as the sole occupant and driver of the GMC. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of his injuries that were sustained in the crash.



Barber was charged with Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI) –Incapable of Safe Driving (1st offense) and Failure to Maintain a Single Lane.

All suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.