Drivers Avoid Major Injuries Due to Wearing Seat Belts

WYOMING — Around 8:40 a.m. on June 5, 2019, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a collision involving two vehicles. The collision took place around milepost 81.5 on US 85.

A 2010 Nissan Altima was headed south on US 85 around the intersection of WY-152. As the Nissan approached the intersection, the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pulled into the path of the southbound Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was unable to take evasive actions in time, and both vehicles collided in a near head-on style collision.

While the vehicles sustained substantial damage, occupants from both vehicles received minor injuries. Seat belts and airbags played a significant role in the survival of all occupants.

Unsafe turning is being investigated as a contributing factor.

The WHP reminds motorists using a seat belt is the easiest step you can take to ensure a better chance of surviving a serious motor vehicle collision. Seat belts can help drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash, and statistics have shown seatbelts save thousands of lives each year.