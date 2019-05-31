Drop-In Tennis with the Sweetwater Tennis Association

Do you enjoy playing tennis or want to learn?

Now is a great time to get involved with the local tennis association. They will soon begin drop-in tennis.

DROP-IN TENNIS

Starting on June 3 and every Monday through August 5 (except June 24), there will be drop-in tennis at the GRHS tennis courts. Games will be played from 7-8:30pm. This is an opportunity for everyone ages 12 and up who are interested in playing tennis to come by and play with others who share similar interests.

The price for membership for the whole summer is only $10 per junior, $20 per adult, and $30 per family.

The SWCTA will also be hosting youth and adult tennis tournaments on June 22nd!

If you have any questions, please call Bonnie Collins at 307-399-6282.