Local Police Departments team with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Green River and Rock Springs Police Departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction.

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Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Green River Smith’s Food and Drug, 905 Bridger Dr.

Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C St.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 8,950 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.

DEA also encourages that every day is take back day. If you miss out on the April 25th event do not worry, as everyday there are drop-off locations available every day. Sweetwater County locations include Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department, Health West Clinic in Rock Springs, Walgreens, and Albertson’s.

The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Southwest Counseling are offering FREE medication lock boxes to anyone that lives in Sweetwater County with delivery to your home. If you have any questions please email [email protected] or call 307-352-2238.

Resources:

For Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition they can email us at [email protected] or visit our website sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com For Southwest Counseling they can email Shae Haney at [email protected] or Jason Lux at [email protected], visit our website at swcounseling.org, or call us at 307-352-6677 and ask for Prevention.