The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Southwest Counseling are offering FREE medication lock boxes to anyone that lives in Sweetwater County with delivery to your home.

This month, drug take back day is occurring April 26, 2025. Drug take back day is organized through the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Agency) for people to dispose of their unnecessary prescription medication they may have in their households. In October of 2024, the U.S. collected 629,953 lbs. of unused medication. Having prescription medication that is not being used can get into the wrong hands. That’s why it is great to have drug take back days, where people can safely turn in their unused medication anonymously.

For year round locations, you can drop your unneeded medication off anytime at these locations: Walgreen’s, 70 Gateway Blvd. Rock Springs, WY 82901 and Rock Springs Community Health Center, 2620 Commercial Way Ste. 140, Rock Springs, WY 82901. On the actual day of Drug Take Back Day these locations include Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C St. Rock Springs, WY 82901 and Green River Police Department 375 W, Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Southwest Counseling are offering FREE medication lock boxes to anyone that lives in Sweetwater County with delivery to your home. If you would like a medication lock box please email sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com or call 307-352-2238 to ask for one.

Resources:

For Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition they can email us at sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com or visit our website sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com For Southwest Counseling they can email Shae Haney at shaney@swcounseling.org or Jason Lux at jlux@swcounseling.org, visit our website at swcounseling.org, or call us at 307-352-6677 and ask for Prevention.