Drugs Allegedly Discovered After 130 MPH Chase Tuesday

A BMW used in an alleged chase involving Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers leaks oil onto Interstate 80 after it crashed Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the WHP.

ROCK SPRINGS – A North Dakota man awaits his initial appearance hearing following his arrest Tuesday afternoon near Rock Springs.

Kelvin Trovia Blue, 42, of Williston, North Dakota is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center for an alleged attempt to flee from law enforcement and alleged possession of controlled substances. Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office requested an additional day to file charges, which resulted in Blue’s initial appearance in circuit court being postponed Wednesday. Blue’s bond has not been set.

According to Aaron Healy, the district public information officer for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the incident started at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a BMW on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 84 outside Green River. A chase ensued, with speeds reaching 130 mph.

Troopers were able to spike the vehicle’s tires near Mile Marker 101, with the car crashing into the center barrier cables near Mile Marker 104. Healy said the driver attempted to flee on foot and he was arrested. Healy also said a search of the car revealed a felony amount of fentanyl.