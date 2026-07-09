Dry Creek Trona Mine Receives Right-of-Way Grant Offers

KEMMERER — Pacific Soda’s Dry Creek Trona Mine has received right-of-way grant offers from the Bureau of Land Management.

The grants include a notice to proceed so long as Pacific Soda receives a mine permit approval from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Land Quality Division and the acceptance of a required reclamation bond. The BLM describes the grants as key milestones leading to the development of the mine.

According to the BLM, the project is expected to employ up to 2,000 workers during construction and will create roughly 300 full-time jobs. The area the mine will operate in contains an estimated 117 million tons of recoverable trona in deposits located approximately 2,300 beneath the surface. The mine project itself was approved May 2, 2025, following completion of an environmental impact statement and record of decision from the BLM.