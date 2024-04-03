Duce Piaia (July 30, 1926 – March 26, 2024)

Duce Piaia, 97, passed away March 26, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona following a brief illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 97 years.

Mr. Piaia was born July 30, 1926 in Dines, Wyoming; the son of David Piaia and Santa Pianezze Piaia.

He attended school in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School in 1944. Duce then went on to attend the University of Wyoming for four years where he received his degree in Pharmacy.

Mr. Piaia joined the Army during World War II and while serving in France, he was wounded, and received a Purple Heart for his injuries.

He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Chenchar in Rock Springs, Wyoming on February 17, 1952. She preceded him in death June 2014.

Mr. Piaia opened his Pharmacy/Fountain combo known as Bi-Rite Drug in 1956 where he was a pharmacist for 50 years. In 1984 Duce and Mary Ann bought the Hallmark store located in the White Mountain Mall. Bi-Rite has been a retail legend in the community for years and is still a family owned and operated establishment now known as Remedies and Sweet Sage Gift Shop.

Mr. Piaia was a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, and the Elks. He enjoyed the outdoors often going hunting, fishing and skiing. Duce was an avid golfer and a well-versed traveler.

He is survived by four sons, David M. Piaia and wife Theresa; Paul S. Piaia; Mark P. Piaia and wife Dawn; John D. Piaia and wife Charlotte all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Michele Piaia of Mesa, Arizona; seven grandchildren and numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins still living in Italy.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Ann; his parents and one sister, Wanda Pierotto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors, graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.