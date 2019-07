ROCK SPRINGS — Troy Dunbar and Lori Dearth, both of Rock Springs, were united in marriage July 1 in a beautiful God’s Knot Ceremony at Arrowhead Springs Park.

The Best Man to the groom was his son, Jake Glenn. The Matron of Honor to the bride was Natosha Glenn, wife of the best man.

The couple were united in marriage by Ordained Minister, Arian Childress.

