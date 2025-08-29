Durr Jr. Shines as Cowboys Blank Akron in Shutout

Durr Jr. Shines as Cowboys Blank Akron in Shutout

Chris Durr Jr. photo from gowyo.com

AKRON, Ohio — Wyoming kicked off its 2025 season with a milestone victory, shutting out Akron 10-0 on Thursday night at InfoCision Stadium. It marked the Cowboys’ first shutout in a season opener since 1977 and their first shutout of any kind since a 27-0 win over Gardner-Webb in 2017.

The Cowboys were led by wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., who hauled in eight passes for a career-high 190 yards and a touchdown. It was Wyoming’s most prolific receiving performance in more than a decade, dating back to Chris McNeil’s 219-yard effort against Idaho in 2012. Running back Sam Scott powered the ground game with a career-best 132 rushing yards on 29 carries, while quarterback Kaden Anderson added 260 passing yards on 19 completions with a touchdown.

Wyoming struck first midway through the second quarter when freshman kicker Erik Sandvik connected on a 25-yard field goal, the first of his career. The score was set up by a 49-yard strike to Durr that flipped field position. The Cowboys clung to that 3-0 lead into halftime, with both defenses holding firm.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

The decisive play came late in the fourth quarter, when Anderson found Durr on a screen pass that turned into a 35-yard touchdown with four minutes left. The Wyoming defense did the rest, sealing the program’s first road-opening shutout in nearly five decades.

Head coach Jay Sawvel praised his defense while acknowledging there is room for growth.

“Defensively, that was pretty dag-gone good performance by a collective group of people,” Sawvel said. “We played a number of people defensively. A year ago we weren’t able to do that. We covered well. A year ago we weren’t able to do that. We were more physical. So there’s a lot to build off there.”

Linebacker Brayden Johnson made a strong debut with eight tackles and an interception, while safety Andrew Johnson chipped in a career-high six tackles. Evan Eller and Jones Thomas also set personal bests with five tackles apiece.

Wyoming outgained Akron 426-228 in total yardage, holding the Zips to just 89 rushing yards and a 3-for-15 mark on third down. The Cowboys were 9 of 20 on third down themselves and controlled the game with balance, totaling 260 yards through the air and 166 on the ground.

The win improved Wyoming’s all-time record in season openers to 81-46-2 and 13-6 against Mid-American Conference opponents. It was the Cowboys’ first-ever meeting with Akron and their first trip to Ohio since visiting Bowling Green in 2011.

Wyoming (1-0) returns home next Saturday to host Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. in the newly renovated War Memorial Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear gold for the “Gold Out” game.

Related Articles

GRHS, RSHS Girls Swimming Dive Into Season With Stacked Opening Weekend

GRHS, RSHS Girls Swimming Dive Into Season With Stacked Opening Weekend

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 29, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 29, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 28, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 28, 2025

New Era of Volleyball Starts This Week for GRHS and RSHS

New Era of Volleyball Starts This Week for GRHS and RSHS