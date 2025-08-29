Durr Jr. Shines as Cowboys Blank Akron in Shutout

AKRON, Ohio — Wyoming kicked off its 2025 season with a milestone victory, shutting out Akron 10-0 on Thursday night at InfoCision Stadium. It marked the Cowboys’ first shutout in a season opener since 1977 and their first shutout of any kind since a 27-0 win over Gardner-Webb in 2017.

The Cowboys were led by wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., who hauled in eight passes for a career-high 190 yards and a touchdown. It was Wyoming’s most prolific receiving performance in more than a decade, dating back to Chris McNeil’s 219-yard effort against Idaho in 2012. Running back Sam Scott powered the ground game with a career-best 132 rushing yards on 29 carries, while quarterback Kaden Anderson added 260 passing yards on 19 completions with a touchdown.

Wyoming struck first midway through the second quarter when freshman kicker Erik Sandvik connected on a 25-yard field goal, the first of his career. The score was set up by a 49-yard strike to Durr that flipped field position. The Cowboys clung to that 3-0 lead into halftime, with both defenses holding firm.

The decisive play came late in the fourth quarter, when Anderson found Durr on a screen pass that turned into a 35-yard touchdown with four minutes left. The Wyoming defense did the rest, sealing the program’s first road-opening shutout in nearly five decades.

Head coach Jay Sawvel praised his defense while acknowledging there is room for growth.

“Defensively, that was pretty dag-gone good performance by a collective group of people,” Sawvel said. “We played a number of people defensively. A year ago we weren’t able to do that. We covered well. A year ago we weren’t able to do that. We were more physical. So there’s a lot to build off there.”

Linebacker Brayden Johnson made a strong debut with eight tackles and an interception, while safety Andrew Johnson chipped in a career-high six tackles. Evan Eller and Jones Thomas also set personal bests with five tackles apiece.

Wyoming outgained Akron 426-228 in total yardage, holding the Zips to just 89 rushing yards and a 3-for-15 mark on third down. The Cowboys were 9 of 20 on third down themselves and controlled the game with balance, totaling 260 yards through the air and 166 on the ground.

The win improved Wyoming’s all-time record in season openers to 81-46-2 and 13-6 against Mid-American Conference opponents. It was the Cowboys’ first-ever meeting with Akron and their first trip to Ohio since visiting Bowling Green in 2011.

Wyoming (1-0) returns home next Saturday to host Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. in the newly renovated War Memorial Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear gold for the “Gold Out” game.