Dustin Shillcox Talks to Harrison Elementary Students About Disability Awareness

GREEN RIVER — Harrison Elementary School kicked off Disability Awareness Month with an engaging and interactive assembly featuring Dustin Shillcox.

Shillcox, a Green River native, became paralyzed following an accident in 2014. The assembly, along with other events planned throughout the month, is aimed to foster understanding, empathy, and inclusivity among students regarding individuals with disabilities.

During the assembly, Shillcox shared his personal experiences on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. He talked openly with the Harrison students about how they can be respectful and helpful to people with disabilities. He articulated the importance of empathy, compassion, and support for all people, including people with disabilities. Shillcox was positive and inspiring in the message he delivered to the students.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Following the discussion, Shillcox, accompanied by Thomas Bolinger, an Adaptive Physical Education teacher with SWCSD No. 2, and two Harrison Elementary students, participated in an obstacle course. Designed to simulate real-world challenges encountered by wheelchair users, the course showcased the resilience and determination required to navigate through various obstacles in our communities.

As the participants maneuvered through the obstacle course, the entire school rallied behind them, cheering on their efforts and demonstrating support. Shillcox’s participation in the obstacle course further underscored his commitment to raising awareness and advocating for individuals with disabilities.

“Harrison Elementary is dedicated to promoting empathy, understanding, and inclusion within our school community,” Harrison principal Steven Lake said. “The assembly featuring Dustin Shillcox was a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of acceptance and support for individuals of all abilities.”