Dwayne E. Mudd (January 27, 1939 – February 11, 2025)

Dwayne E. Mudd, 86, passed away on February 11, 2025 at his home in Murray, Utah.

He was born on January 27, 1939 in Rock Springs, the son of Robert E. Mudd and Icle Leon Moore.

Dwayne was a Navy veteran who served from 1957 to 1959.

He married Bulah B. Mudd in the Salt Lake City Temple on February 13, 1982. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2008.

Dwayne worked as a bus driver for Greyhound until his retirement.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dwayne enjoyed spending his free time making art, specifically painting.

Survivors include his sons Rulon Mudd, Christopher Mudd, Dwayne Mudd Jr., Raymond Mudd; daughter Charlotte Jannette; sister Mary Jacqueline Davis; as well as several loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bulah Mudd, sons Harold and Johnny Mudd, parents Icle and Robert, and twin brother Dwight.

Funeral services will take place at noon, Monday, February 24, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Military honors and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.