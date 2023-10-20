Dwight C. Giorgis (June 25, 1948 – October 10, 2023)

Dwight C. Giorgis, 75, of Cheyenne, was called home on Oct. 10, 2023 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 25, 1948 in Rock Springs, WY to Dominick and Lucille Giorgis.

While growing up. Dwight, spent summers in Montana working on his grandfathers’ ranch with his brothers, Richard, David and Gary. This time in Montana helped guide Dwight to be an avid skier, hiker, bicyclist, and world traveler.

Dwight earned the rank of Eagle Scout along with his brother David from the Boy Scouts of America in Rock Springs. In addition, he swam for Rock Springs and went to state swimming the 100 meter breaststroke.

After high school, Dwight entered the University of Wyoming in 1967 where he met the love of his life Kathy (Schemp) Giorgis. He and Kathy moved back to Rock Springs where Kathy started her teaching career. He was able to complete his degree in Physics in 1972 and because he had some computer experience, he was hired by Mountain Fuel. Thus began his career in computers and his eventual retirement from the State of Wyoming as a systems programmer.

As his first real passion was Scouting, Dwight loved to backpack with family and friends. While transversing his favorite trails in the Wind River Range company was always required. His wilderness expedition partners included his twin brother David Giorgis and his wife Rita, Harold Herring and his children Shelley and Ryan. He truly loved the mountains and sharing it with his companions.

Along with his wilderness experiences, Dwight enjoyed his work. While living and working in Cheyenne, he developed many lifelong relationships with an incredible group of people. Travelling the United States and sometimes the world on cruises and bus tours with Sue and Les Humphrey, Phil and Marcia Cameron, Chuck and Joyce Nelson, Linda Lush, Barb Dorr and John Boshears, Diane Nelson, Randy and Lois Huff, Tom and Starla Mason, Alan and Viola Ose, Jeff and Konnie Bonds, Harold Herring and Lee Stevens, Gary Giorgis and his wife Susan Lunt, as well as his best friend David Giorgis and his wife Rita.

When not traveling with friends he enjoyed time in Cheyenne with Eric Nelson and Nancy Abraham, Rod and Margaret Hawkins, Bob and Carolyn Helling, Maura Weddle, Mike and Beth Johnson, longtime family friend Shirley Jacoby and the entire group at the Tuesday Night Drinking Club.

With friends and family always willing to share an adventure, he developed some fairly bad habits. Road biking for charities and fun, with Les and Sue Humphrey, playing softball, joining the Sun, Snow & Surf Ski Club that would allow him to ski all around the Rocky Mountains, taking time to ski local areas especially his favorites, Steamboat Springs and Jackson Hole, WY. Dwight, David, Rita, Harold, Vic, Nancy and others from the East coast always seemed to find the time to enjoy a few runs, even though work got in the way. When he was blessed with children, he waited for a bit then trained them both as future partners on the hill. He loved the sport and shared it with his children and grandchildren.

As a father, he was a good dad, Dwight did everything he could to instruct the next generation. A coach to Ryan’s soccer team when they needed one. Travelling across these United States to support Ryan and his team. Volunteering with Boy Scouts of America to help Scouts like Ryan reach the rank of Eagle.

All this activity meant that he needed a place to work out. The YMCA became his home away from home, at least during the lunch hour. Passionate about his activities, he diligently worked out Monday thru Friday to make sure he could lead the pack when on the mountain whether hiking, biking, or backpacking.

As an alumnus of the University of Wyoming, he became an avid fan enjoying the UW Cowboys (and Cowgirls) basketball and football teams. He was able to watch the Cowboys beat Fresno State at the hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Dwight is survived by his true love of 54 years, Kathy Giorigs; daughter, Shelley (Giorgis) Vandel, and husband, Michael; son, Ryan Giorgis; twin brother, David Giorgis, and wife, Rita; brother, Gary Giorgis, and wife, Susan Lunt; sister- in-law, Karen Giorgis; granddaughter, Jade Vandel; and grandson, Caleb Vandel. This also includes his nephews and families, Dan and Ryan Giorgis, Scott and Tania Giorgis and Craig and Karen Giorgis; as well as cousins, Chuck and Cookie Wolfe. Also in his life were Kathy’s sisters and their families, Karen and Bill Tennant, and Bob and Kim Arserio, along with their children, Simon and Stacey Tompkins, Brian and Jasmine Colonna, Landin and Lyndsey Smith, and Rick and Michelle Tennant, and their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Lucille Giorgis; and his brother, Richard Giorgis.

The Memorial Service will be Monday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m., at First United Methodist, with a reception to follow.

The family requests everyone to wear bright or flowered attire to the service.

Donations made be made in his name to the local YMCA or First United Methodist Church.