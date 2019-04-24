Dylan Morgan Manry (June 26, 2003 – April 20, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Dylan Morgan Manry was a young man that touched the lives of everyone he met. Though very shy, once he opened up he was deeply loving, compassionate, and empathetic.

On Saturday April 20, 2019 he felt his heart was too big for this world and chose to leave it behind.

Dylan’s absolute favorite thing in his life was his family and friends. He didn’t have to speak to them in person, by phone, or text everyday but he always had stories, thoughts and memories that he shared daily, with so much love and animation. He adored animals (cats and wild horses were some of his favorites), loved video games, and played guitar beautifully, if he knew that no one was watching him.

Dylan loved to make people laugh, and though sometimes his jokes were slightly bizarre, you had to give him credit for being creative. Even if you wanted to roll your eyes, the contagiousness of his laughter made it impossible not to laugh yourself. He shared this sense of humor with his brother, who was always his partner in crime and closest confidante. If you got them in a room together your sides would hurt for days from laughing.

Dylan was and still is a deeply loved son, brother, brother in-law, grandson, great grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend. The void he left is felt so deeply, by so many and is far reaching.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or contributions, PLEASE put your efforts into suicide awareness so that no other family or loved ones have to experience this loss.

Cremation is taking place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.