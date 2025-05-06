Dylan Wayne Hall (July 11, 1990 – March 28, 2025)

Dylan Wayne Hall, 34, passed away on March 28th, 2025 in San Fransico, California.

He was born on July 11th, 1990 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Charles and Erin Hall.

Dylan went to elementary school in Superior before attending schools in Rock Springs.

He loved fishing and being near water, he spent most of his time enjoying music, writing songs, and playing his guitar. He always stood up for the little guy. Challenging authority was like a sport to him. He relished in seeking justice and truth telling. Dylan surrounded himself in the counterculture and spent his time with societal rejects. He loved his family and was nurturing and kind with a dark sense of humor that will forever be unmatched.

Survivors include his mother, Erin Hall; son, Kieran Wayne Bennett; brothers, Charles Hall and wife Teresa, Daniel Hall and wife Desirae, Harley Hall and wife Jennifer, Levi Hall and wife Angie; sister, Cheyenne Bennett and husband Luke; as well as several loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, father, Charles (Blu) Hall, brother, Marshall Tucker Hall, as well as several uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help the family with funeral expenses.

