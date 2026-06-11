E-bike Regulations May Be Coming To Green River

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As e-bikes grow in popularity, the lack of regulation is raising questions about safety and legality.

Under current Wyoming law, standard e-bikes — those with a motor under 750 watts and pedals — are treated the same as traditional bicycles, meaning there is no minimum age requirement or mandatory helmet law.

“If they are on the roadway, they have to follow traffic signals like a bicycle does,” Green River Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson said. “Outside of that there are really no regulations for e-bikes.”

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Rock Springs Police Department public information officer Phylicia Lukacik said it is up to individual cities to enact ordinances.

Sturlaugson said internal discussions are underway about new policies and that residents should expect new city ordinances soon. While the Wyoming Legislature is also considering new e-bike laws, Sturlaugson said the department does not want to wait.

He said officers have not seen an increase in accidents but that he has witnessed safety concerns, including riders failing to stop at intersections and speeding through parking lots.

“Trying to find a way to regulate that,” Sturlaugson said. “That’s our main concern, making sure everybody is safe.”

While Green River hasn’t seen an increase in accidents, Rock Springs has. Lukacik said that some of the newer e-bikes can reach speeds of 40-50 mph and accidents at 20-30 mph can cause serious injuries or even death.