E. coli Warning Issued by Sweetwater County Public Health

ROCK SPRINGS – Health officials are warning of unsafe levels of E.coli bacteria detected in the Killpecker Creek.

Sweetwater County Public Health announced the discovery Wednesday and recommends people avoid contact with the water. Should someone or a pet get ill after contact with the water, residents are encouraged to contact a doctor or veterinarian. The warning will remain in effect until further sampling for the waterway shows levels below safety thresholds. The water sampling takes place at least once every two weeks during the summer recreation season.

According to the CDC, E. coli bacteria is found in many places, including the environment, water, food and the intestinal tract of people and animals. While most E. coli bacteria are harmless, some can inflict illness that include diarrhea, pneumonia, and sepsis. Some E. coli produce a toxin that can lead to severe health problems and even death.

So far, there hasn’t been abnormal numbers of E.coli infections reported. Deb Sutton, the marketing director and public information officer for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, said the hospital hasn’t had a notable number of reported infections. Hunter Family Medical Clinic told SweetwaterNOW no one has come in with an E. coli infection.