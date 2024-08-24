E. Darlene Dulaney (January 26, 1931 – July 21, 2024)

E. Darlene Dulaney, 93, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 62 years and former resident of Kansas, Colorado and Worland.

She was born on January 26, 1931, in Winfield, Kansas; the daughter of Ford R. Heffron and Fredricka L. Miller.

Darlene attended school in Winfield, graduating from high school in 1948 and attending Southwestern College for a year studying music before marrying the love of her life, Rex O. Dulaney on August 27, 1950.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Darlene was a devoted wife and mother. She served as a Cub Scout Leader for her sons and a 4-H Club Leader for her daughter. She contributed to her community outside the home by volunteering time to civic, fraternal and religious organizations. She served several times as an officer in the PTA Council and received the honorary state PTA life membership. She did volunteer guidance work dealing with screening pre-school children and in-school throat culture programs for which she received recognition from the State Department of Health and Social Services. She was active in fundraising drives for Polio and March of Dimes. She served many hours as a volunteer assistant teachers aid in the elementary schools and libraries. This level of community activity drew the attention of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and presented her the Diana Award in January of 1972. This award is chosen on the basis of their contributions to community, past accomplishments and previous recognitions.

Her passion was music. It led her to contribute her talents as a violinist and vocalist to instrumental groups, choirs and school activities and active participation in the United Methodist Church. She shared music with the community by supporting fundraising drives for the Community Concert Series. For a time, she and Rex enjoyed the comradery and lasting friendships found in playing polka music in the German Band. Most of all, she loved the countless hours of violin lessons she shared with young, interested musicians from around the Sweetwater County in her home.

She excelled at being an unwavering supporter of any athletic endeavor her family chose: baseball, football, track, swimming, diving, soccer, hockey, volleyball and pickleball. She always had words of encouragement and a warm meal on the dinner table afterward, a never-ending display of the unconditional love a mother has for those she’s made her own.

Survivors include two sons, Stewart O. Dulaney and wife Susan of Sandy, Utah and Todd O. Dulaney of Rock Springs; one daughter, Jane O. Dulaney of Redwood City, California; along with two grandchildren, Dane O. Dulaney and Shea O. Dulaney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex O. Dulaney; her parents; one brother, Ronal Heffron; and two sisters, Doris Long and Evelyn McCutcheon.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Chapel.

She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.