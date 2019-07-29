Eagle Scout Donates Tables to Bunning Park

ROCK SPRINGS — Jeremiah Fennell’s Eagle Scout Service Project started with looking around for ideas online and concluded with a new addition to the scenery at Bunning Park. Jeremiah made two wooden picnic tables, complete with playing surfaces for chess and checkers, and donated them to the city.

A group of family and friends were at the park Monday to see the tables put in place. “I’m just happy that it’s finally here and finished,” Jeremiah said. Also in attendance was Mayor Tim Kaumo, who thanked Jeremiah for his donation and got in a game of checkers. No word on the results of that contest.

Jeremiah and Mayor Kaumo playing an inaugural game of checkers.

Jeremiah said the hardest part of his project wasn’t the construction, but all the paperwork that goes with an Eagle Scout Project. Becoming an Eagle Scout isn’t easy and Mayor Kaumo said it’s nice to see Jeremiah putting in so much effort. Jeremiah spent a total of over one-hundred hours on his service project.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jeremiah thanked his entire family and friends from Troop 4 for their support with the project. Donations to the project came from The Home Deopt, Sherwin-Williams Paints, Bennett Paint & Glass and Bloedorn Lumber. If you’re in the mood for fresh air and maybe a game of strategy, you can head to Bunning Park and enjoy the new tables yourself.