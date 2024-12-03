Eagle Scout Project Helps Address Needs in Rock Springs

An honor box near the Rock Springs Historical Museum was recently established by Eagle Scout Jacob Trautman for his Eagle Project.

ROCK SPRINGS – An Eagle Scout’s project is helping address food insecurity and other needs in Rock Springs through an honor box at the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

Jacob Trautman decided to build an honor box after seeing homeless people while in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, deciding he wanted to help people who were facing similar hardships. People are encouraged to leave something if they can or take something if they need it. While food is a major component of what the box offers, other items such as blankets, baby items, toiletries, school supplies and other goods are also encouraged to be placed inside as well.

“I just wanted to help them,” he said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jacob’s project would result in him meeting with local leaders including Rick Lee, the CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum’s museum coordinator to help realize his idea. Sandra Trautman, Jacob’s mother, said he also had to manage other people in finishing the project as well. Other people that helped Jacob included family friends Anne Gratsgard and Brad Hanneman and the Trautmans’ neighbors. Sandra said he also received donations from Bloedorn Lumber and Pacific Steel.



Eagle Scout Jacob Trautman has more than 60 merit badges. Photo courtesy of Sandra Trautman

Jacob had to plan the project and get approval to place the honor box. Sandra said Jacob originally planned to place the box at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, but opted not to after city employees expressed concern the box would be damaged there. Jacob originally envisioned the honor box to be made completely out of wood, but decided to utilize a metal tool box after it was donated to him. Sandra said the tool box still represented a lot of work as they built wooden separators and legs sturdy enough to support the box. Along with painting, welding, and sanding, there was a lot to do before it could be placed.

The project has helped people already. Jacob said the box is often empty when he checks it. The Trautmans add items to the box, having recently added food in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are down there a lot,” he said. “It’s pretty much always empty.”

Jacob has been a Scout for the past 10 years and enjoys working with other scouts to help them learn skills and earn the scout ranks. Sandra said he’s also fond of camping. The project aiming to help the community turned into a community effort itself that helped Jacob grow as well.

“It ended up being a lot of work,” Sandra said. “He’s pretty quiet – he had to come out of his shell and talk.”