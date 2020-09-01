Eagle Scout Troop No. 70 Named Rock Springs URA Volunteers of the Month

Eagle Scout Troop No. 70 members in the back row from left to right are Scoutmaster Karyn Jones, Ethan Jones, Ryan Jones, Ian Meats, Shane Meats, and Scoutmaster Chris Meats and in the front row from left to right are Cole Meats, Quinten Gasaway, Landon Piecerno, and Ethan Frady.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Eagle Scouts Troop #70 as the Volunteer of the Month for August. This group is sponsored by the American Legion. 

This summer, the young men updated the Art Underground in Downtown Rock Springs by taking art down and replacing them with a third round of art created by community members. 

The Art Underground is located inside the pedestrian underpass, under the “Home of Rock Springs Coal” archway, between North Front and South Main Streets.

Started in 2015, the Art Underground Gallery was designed to bring life, color and art to the pedestrian underpass in Downtown Rock Springs.  The gallery is also meant to encourage the community to get involved in adding color and creativity to our public spaces.

According to Scoutmaster Chris Meats, “this group of boys are a great bunch of young men. They take the Scout slogan of ‘Do a Good Turn Daily’ to heart.” 

Meats added, “With COVID this year, they have dedicated the summer to helping out not only each other, but the residents of Rock Springs.” 

“We especially like to help out the Rock Springs Main Street as that is where the Troop’s home is,” he concluded.   

