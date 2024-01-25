Eagles and Buffalos Clash in Lyman Friday

LYMAN – The Lyman Eagles and the Mountain View Buffalos compete against each other for the first time this basketball season Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Lyman boys swept the Buffalos for both of their games last year 44-32, and 43-33. The girls split their season series last year with Mountain View, winning a 59-56 overtime game and Lyman earning a win after their second meeting 58-47.

The game this weekend will be live streamed with TRN Media on 92.1 KFRZ. You can also watch our free HD video live stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.

This season, the Lady Buffalos are 11-1 and are the top team in 3A Southwest. They have a 1-0 conference record after a rescheduled Lander game and a 63-61 win over Pinedale. The Lady Buffalos are third in 3A in scoring with 55 points per game, first in rebounds per game with 41.7, and fourth in defense, allowing only 33.8 points per game.

Individually, McKinlee Covolo is second in scoring in the West with 15.8 points per game on 54% shooting. Addison Hickey is right behind her with 13.7 points and 37% shooting. Mylie Micheli is eighth in scoring in the west with 9.7 per game, shooting 37%.

Covolo is also first in 3A in rebounding with 12.5 per game and second in blocks with 2.5. Micheli is second in assists with 3.8.

The Lady Eagles are 7-5 and are third in the 3A Southwest with a 1-1 conference record. They are seventh in the state in scoring with 45.7 points per game. They also rank seventh in rebounds per game with 30. Defensively they rank 11th in points, giving up 44.9 per game, but they are fourth in steals per game with 14.8.

The Lady Eagles’ Paige Rose is sixth in the state with 3.3 steals per game while Payton Anderson is ninth in blocks per game with .8 per game.

For the boys, the Buffaloes are 2-9 this year. They are third in the 3A Southwest with a 0-1 conference record. Lyman is fourth with a 3-9 overall record but a 0-2 conference record.

Both teams have struggled offensively and are each ranked in the bottom half of the state in scoring. Mountain View is 11th with 48.9 points per game, Lyman is 14th with 42.1. These two schools are close in rebounding as well, with Lyman ranking eighth in 3A with 27.7 per game and Mountain View ranking 11th with 25.6. Defensively, Lyman is 10th allowing 51.1 points per game and Mountain View is 14th, allowing 58.1.

The Eagles’ Caleb Smith is second in 3A in blocks with 2.4 per game and fourth in rebounding with 9.1. Smith is also 10th in the west in scoring with 11.1 points per game and 10th in the west in steals with 1.8. Ayden Wyatt is ninth in the west in assist with 2.7 per.

For the Buffalos, Colt Henrie is eighth in the west in steals with two per game.