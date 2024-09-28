Eagles Shut Out by Worland in Tough Road Loss

WORLAND — The Lyman Eagles struggled to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball, falling to the Worland Warriors 27-0 on Friday night in a game that marked Worland’s homecoming. Despite some bright spots early, the Eagles were ultimately unable to keep pace with the high-powered Worland offense.

Worland quarterback Colt Weber put on a show for the home crowd, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns while completing 23 of his 31 pass attempts. The Warriors added 99 yards on the ground, racking up 404 yards of total offense. They effectively controlled the clock in the second half, limiting Lyman to just 17 offensive plays and 42 yards.

The Eagles were down 14-0 at halftime but managed some positive moments in the first half. Sophomore quarterback Jevin Maxfield went 6-for-11 for 47 yards through the air, but he also threw an interception. Lyman struggled to establish the run, with only 26 rushing yards in the first half and 61 on the night on 25 carries. Their offensive woes leaked into the passing game in the second half, as Maxfield finished 7-for-16 passing for 54 yards.

In total, the Eagles managed just 115 yards of offense. Senior receiver Deavon Schear was a bright spot, recording four catches for 43 yards.

TRN Media named junior lineman Colter Dewitt as the Player of the Game for Lyman. Dewitt provided solid play on both sides of the ball, holding his own at the center position and applying pressure to Weber on defense, including a key pass deflection at the line of scrimmage.

With the loss, the Eagles drop to 1-4 overall and remain winless in conference play. Worland is now 3-0 in conference and 3-1 overall. Lyman will look to regroup next week against Kemmerer and find their stride as the season progresses.