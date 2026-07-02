Early Deficits Dooms Stallions in Casper

CASPER — The Rock Springs Stallions were unable to slow one of the South Conference’s top teams Wednesday, dropping both games of a conference doubleheader to the Casper Oilers by scores of 13-2 and 11-1.

The losses dropped the Stallions to 9-37 overall and 0-12 in South Conference play, while Casper continued its strong season with the sweep.

The Oilers seized control early in both contests, combining to score 12 first-inning runs and never allowing Rock Springs to mount a comeback.

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In the opener, Casper struck for four runs in the first inning before adding two more in the second and five in the third to build an 11-0 advantage.

The Stallions broke through with two runs later in the game, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Kennan Green started on the mound for Rock Springs, allowing 13 runs, nine earned, over 3 2/3 innings while striking out one. Casper’s Koltyn Pownell limited the Stallions to two hits and two runs, one earned, over four innings and struck out seven.

Landon Oliver and Karter Duran accounted for Rock Springs’ two hits in the opener, with Duran driving in one run.

Casper’s offense totaled 14 hits, led by Rowan Rimmer’s 3-for-3 performance. Kyler Johnson drove in four runs, while Tyler DePoorter, Jace Lijewski and Hunter Schauss each collected multiple hits.

The second game followed a similar script.

Casper capitalized on defensive miscues to score five runs in the first inning, with four of those runs crossing on errors. The Oilers added three more in the second before extending the lead to 10-0 in the third on RBI triples by Braeden Reid and Rowan Rimmer.

Rock Springs avoided the shutout when Arlo Braly drove in the Stallions’ lone run.

Damian Valerio was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs over two innings, though all eight were unearned as Rock Springs committed multiple defensive errors behind him.

Dom Wagner, Braly and Lincoln Young each recorded a hit for the Stallions, who turned a double play defensively.

The Oilers were limited to just two hits through the first two innings but took advantage of seven walks and several Rock Springs errors to build a commanding lead. Jay Pexton led Casper with two hits, while Rimmer drove in two runs.

Despite the sweep, the Stallions continued to gain valuable experience against one of the conference’s top teams as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Rock Springs will look to regroup in its next conference action as it continues searching for its first South Conference victory of the summer.