Early Voting Begins at County Courthouse

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Anyone not wanting to wait until Aug. 18 to vote in the Primary Election can go to the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River and cast their ballot.

Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson said early voting started Tuesday. Residents can vote in the courthouse’s community room.

“We’ve already had some eager voters down there casting their ballots,” Swenson told the Sweetwater County commissioners.

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She said public testing for the machines took place July 14, saying the county’s voting machines are sealed and ready to be sent to polling locations.

Swenson said all of the voting equipment used by the county is certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and by the Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray. She said the county doesn’t have to recertify its machines after each election, with machines receiving their certification when they’re purchased.

“Until new equipment is purchased, there are updates, which ours were done May 28 of 2025,” Swenson said.

She also said the county clerk’s office will close on election day for nonelection business excluding document recording. She said the office employees help out at polling locations across the county.

“They’re not given a task at the polling location as in they’re not there all 14 hours as election judges, but they do go out and help run things around as they need to,” she said.

She said the Land Records office will remain open.