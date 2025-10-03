Earthwise Apothecary Brings Herbs, Coffee, and History to Downtown Green River

Debbie Serrano and Cindy Kniep behind the counter at Earthwise. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

GREEN RIVER — A historic downtown building has found new life as Earthwise Apothecary & Mercantile and the Whistle Stop Coffee Shop, thanks to first time business owners Cindy Kniep and Debbie Serrano.

The duo recently relocated Earthwise to the former National First Bank building, drawn by the building’s charm and increased foot traffic after seeing renovations by GroWYO. The main bank space now houses the apothecary and mercantile, while the drive through ATM alcove has been transformed into the Whistle Stop Coffee Shop.

Blending history with hospitality, the Whistle Stop features drinks inspired by a 1933 April Fools Day bank robbery, a nod to the building’s past. Drinks like The Wanted, The Heist, and The Inside Job, pay tribute to that quirky piece of local lore.

Inside, the space features tall ceilings, original crown molding, rustic decor, and views of the nearby railroad. The scent of herbs and essential oils fills the air, creating what Kniep and Serrano describe as a “comforting homestead atmosphere.”

Earthwise specializes in handmade herbal products and goods from local vendors. The owners plan to expand their offerings with a greenhouse to grow herbs beyond what they can currently wild-forage or cultivate in their gardens.

The apothecary also hosts an “herb of the month” class, as well as crafting workshops and guided meditations designed to educate and connect the community.

Kniep and Serrano expressed gratitude to Green River’s residents for the store’s early success and support.