East and Evanston Finish First in Final Results at Green River Golf Invite

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Fall 2024 Golf Invite took place over the weekend at Rolling Green Country Club.

Both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School were in attendance along with Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Laramie, Lyman, Pinedale, Riverton, and Star Valley. Cheyenne East and Evanston emerged victorious in the boys’ and girls’ divisions respectively, with standout individual performances that highlighted the competition.

East secured the top spot in the boys’ team standings with a total score of 607, outpacing Evanston (633) and Laramie (643). Leading the charge individually was Ryker Lind of Evanston, who took first with an impressive two-day total of 136 (69-67). Daniel Meyer of Cheyenne East followed in second place with a score of 143 (72-71), while Braxton Costello from Pinedale rounded out the top three with a total of 144 (72-72).

Among local competitors, Green River’s Kaleb Gunter finished with a total score of 162 (83-79), placing him in the middle of the pack, while Rock Springs’ Traiven Atkinson also finished with 162. Despite strong efforts, Green River and Rock Springs finished 8th and 9th respectively in the team standings.

Top 5 Boys Results:

Ryker Lind, Evanston – 136 (69-67) Daniel Meyer, Cheyenne East – 143 (72-71) Braxton Costello, Pinedale – 144 (72-72) Nash Coleman, Cheyenne East – 147 (74-73) Kyler Graham, Riverton – 150 (75-75)

Team Results – Boys:

Cheyenne East – 607 Evanston – 633 Laramie – 643 Star Valley – 657 Riverton – 662 Cheyenne Central – 667 Pinedale – 671 Green River – 680 Rock Springs – 683 Jackson – 710

In the girls’ division, Evanston’s team dominated, posting a team score of 547 to take first place, followed closely by Jackson with 557. Leading the girls was Tazlyn Wagner of Kemmerer, who claimed the individual title with a two-day total of 151 (78-73). Jordan Horsley of Star Valley secured second place with a score of 161 (83-78), while Maddi Brown of Evanston took third with a total of 167 (85-82).

Green River’s girls finished fifth overall with a total score of 730. Rock Springs’ Jae Park had a solid showing with a total of 192 (93-99), placing her in the top 20 individually.

Top 5 Girls Results:

Tazlyn Wagner, Kemmerer – 151 (78-73) Jordan Horsley, Star Valley – 161 (83-78) Maddi Brown, Evanston – 167 (85-82) Elyn Bowers, Pinedale – 177 (87-90) Tylynn McDonald, Riverton – 180 (92-88)

Team Results – Girls: