Eastbound On-Ramp at Near Green River to Close for Bridge Work

GREEN RIVER — The eastbound on-ramp on the west end of Green River at Exit 89 will be closed for bridge rehabilitation work, beginning Nov. 3.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said the work will take place on the Interstate 80 bridge over Wild Horse Canyon Road near the Hampton Inn. Crews will be making concrete deck repairs and the work is expected to last roughly two weeks.

“The original plan was to do this work next spring, but the condition of the bridge deck necessitated earlier intervention, so we are getting it done as quickly as possible and before the worst of winter hits,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

The existing lane closure in the area will remain in place for the work on the bridge, with reduced speeds and a single lane of travel beginning at Exit 89.

“The only difference drivers will see is that both lanes of travel will open up before entering the eastbound tunnel,” Lockman said.

WYDOT says unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans.