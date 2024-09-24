Easy Fashion Fabrics Encourages You to Make your own Clothes

Reasons to sew your own clothes:

Sewing garments really isn’t that hard. Why it’s so easy, even a man could do it. Here are three reasons for sewing your own clothes.

It can be a lot cheaper than some store bought clothes. I made a camo dress for my then girlfriend. I met her for dinner and above the restaurant was a Nordstrom’s. I asked the clerk, in the ladies department, if my girlfriend could use the change room to put on the dress I had made her. The clerk said sure, no problem. While girlfriend changed, I wandered. There on the floor, was a camo dress in almost identical colors, for $455.00. Mine cost under $30.00. You can alter the fit to suit your height and body dimensions. The expert on tissue fitting patterns is Patti Palmer. Her book, The Palmer/Pletsch Complete Guide to Fitting , is probably the best reference. You can also modify hem lines and sleeve lengths. Add a flounce to the hem of a skirt. Sew horsehair braid to the hem of a skirt to make it billow out. By making your own clothes, you have a much wider range of fabric choices and colors than you do in store bought clothes. At least that’s my opinion. Cotton is the easiest fabric to sew. Cotton, when pressed, holds a sharp crease. The secret to getting well made home sewn clothes is pressing the newly sewn seams open. Besides cotton, the next easiest fabric to sew is linen.

How to get started:

I suggest a simple mechanical sewing machine. Their features are easy to learn and they are inexpensive. Try to get a machine that has an internal metal frame. I strongly suggest you watch The Secret Life of the Sewing Machine , to learn how your sewing machine works. Always thread your sewing machine with the presser foot up.

Hand stitches are an important part of garment construction. You can learn the basic hand sewing stitches from the renowned expert Alison Smith. Here are some good books for learning sewing:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sewing Book by Alison Smith, Sweetwater Co. Library Call number: 646.2 SMIT

Sew step by step : how to use your sewing machine to make, mend, and customize by Alison Smith, Sweetwater Co. Library Call number: 646.2 SMIT

The Bishop Method of Clothing Construction , by Edna Bryte Bishop

For More Information:

Stop by my store at:

Easy Fashion Fabrics

450 Main St. · Rock Springs · WY 82901