Echo Ranae Witt (April 17, 1948 – July 20, 2025)

Echo Ranae Witt, 77, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Green River for the last 37 years and former resident of Utah.

She was born April 17, 1948, in Cedar City, Utah. Echo was the cherished daughter of Joy Davis Pollock and Echo Skougaard.

Ranae married Gary Wayne Witt February 27, 1972 in Ely, Nevada.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A devoted and loving woman, Ranae lived a life filled with love, laughter, and creativity. She attended schools in Utah before embarking on a life of varied roles, working as a waitress, a certified beautician, and, most importantly, a full-time mother. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate family as she welcomed everyone who walked through her door with open arms and a warm heart.

Ranae was a proud member of the Daughters of Zion and found joy in crafting, scrapbooking, making gift baskets, and beautifying her home with her innate green thumb. Her talent for yard work and decorating was well-known, and she often made home decor changes that reflected her love for beauty and life.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Gary Wayne Witt of Green River; two sons, Joshua James Witt and wife Aja Rose of Green River, Wayne Allen Witt and wife Rhonda of Pasco, Washington; one daughter, Heather Dawn Allen and significant other Clint Lockman of Green River; three brothers, Hank Pollock and wife Gayle of Boise, Idaho, Terald Pollock of Green River, Gerald Pollock and wife Karen of Green River; two sisters, Norma Thompson of Cedar City, Utah, Marie Johnson and husband David of St. George, Utah; seven grandchildren, Cole Allen, Trent Allen, Dylan Witt, Hayden Witt, Michael Witt, Mason Witt, Samantha Gawrich, five great-grandchildren as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ranae was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeremy Ray Witt, who she now joyfully reunites with in the hereafter.

Echo Ranae Witt’s vibrant, generous spirit will be deeply missed and forever treasured by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services to honor Echo Ranae Witt’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Graveside Services and Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Green River. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to the services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Ranae’s memory to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bishop Storehouse, 200 Shoshone Ave, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.