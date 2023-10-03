Economic Development Specialist Honored as Woman of Influence

GREEN RIVER – Kayla McDonald, the Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Association (SEDC) was recently honored as a Woman of Influence by the Wyoming Business Report.

McDonald was selected for her work in economic development. She originally started working as the business development manager for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce in 2013, before becoming the economic development specialist for the SEDC, an organization she helped form in 2016.

More recently, she completed a certificate program from the Harvard Kennedy School for Executive Education Leading Economic Growth. She also serves as the vice president of the Wyoming Economic Development Association Board of Directors and will become the president of the organization in 2024. She was also instrumental in bringing KelTec Firearms to Sweetwater County in 2022.

“I am honored to be recognized in this capacity, amongst colleagues and other women of influence from around the great state of Wyoming. I am very thankful for the opportunities I have been given to continue to grow and learn as a professional in the field of economic development, and I will continue to lead by the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition’s mission to create and sustain an environment for a resilient economy in Sweetwater County,” McDonald said in a press release.

“Kayla McDonald has proved to be an exceptional leader in economic development,” Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson said. “She has capitalized limited resources into big results, by facilitating growth and development in our state. We are fortunate to have her.”