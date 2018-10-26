Ed Sidwell (January 15, 1954 – October 25, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Ed Sidwell, 64, passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a Resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1983 and former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ed was born on January 15, 1954 in Nephi, Utah, the son of John Sidwell and Della Hansen Sidwell.

He attended schools in Utah and was a 1972 graduate of the Kearns High School.

Ed married Cindy Savelkoul on May 22, 1982 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was a Mac Tools Distributor for 23 years, and he retired in 2017.

Ed enjoyed golfing, boating, NASCAR racing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife; Cindy Sidwell of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Bruce Sidwell and wife Christy of Salt Lake City, Utah, John Sidwell of Vernal, Utah, one sister; Lisa Dimick and husband Dean of Craig, Colorado, father-in-law; Jack Savelkoul and wife Theresa of Lolo, Montana, three sisters-in-law; Sherri Porch and husband Roger of Kalispell, Montana, Candace Wittich and husband Art of Bozeman, Montana, Shelley Porch and husband Bruce of Missoula, Montana, one furry friend; Maddie, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Bud Westwood, one sister; Wilma Calkins, one brother; Clifford Westwood; two brothers-in-law; Steve Savelkoul, John Savelkoul, one nephew; Aaron Porch, and his furry best friend, Casey.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.