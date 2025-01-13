Eddy and Harris Take Gold at the 2025 Tournament of Champions

Sarah Eddy. Photo sent in by Clint Eddy

VERNAL — Rock Springs’ Sarah Eddy and Green River’s Lily Harris each claimed first place at the 2025 Girls Tournament of Champions, leading their teams with outstanding performances. Eddy went undefeated and dominated her bracket to secure the 155-pound title, while Harris took home the 130-pound championship. Their victories helped elevate Sweetwater County’s girls wrestling programs on the regional stage.

Rock Springs Girls

100 pounds: Rylin Plant placed fourth and scored 19.5 team points. Plant advanced to the semifinals with a technical fall and two pins but fell short in the third-place match against Addi Whaley (Soroco), losing by decision 10-8.

placed fourth and scored 19.5 team points. Plant advanced to the semifinals with a technical fall and two pins but fell short in the third-place match against Addi Whaley (Soroco), losing by decision 10-8. 155 pounds: Sarah Eddy dominated her bracket, placing first and scoring 31.5 team points. Eddy won every match by fall and tech fall, including the championship bout, where she defeated Ciele Richardson (Uintah) in just 59 seconds.

The Rock Springs girls’ team placed 14th overall with 63.0 team points.

Green River Girls

115 pounds: Bianca Maez secured fourth place and earned 20.0 team points. Maez fought through the bracket with three pin victories but lost to Sidney Liechty (Evanston) by fall in the third-place match.

secured fourth place and earned 20.0 team points. Maez fought through the bracket with three pin victories but lost to Sidney Liechty (Evanston) by fall in the third-place match. 130 pounds: Lily Harris remained undefeated with a dominant first-place finish, scoring 26.5 team points. Harris won her championship match against Karly Sabey (Lyman) by fall at 5:36.

The Green River girls team finished 15th overall, scoring 61.5 team points.