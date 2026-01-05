Edith Arnella Conner (August 31, 1952 – December 30, 2025)

Edith Arnella Conner, 73, passed away on December 30, 2025 at her home in Rock Springs.

She was born on August 31, 1952 in Santa Rosa, California, the daughter of Edward James Fralicker and Virginia Myrtle Bates.

Edith attended schools in Graton, California and then obtained her GED in Green River before attending Western Wyoming Community College.

She married James Frazier Winford on August 31, 1968 in California; together they had two daughters and later divorced. Edith then married the great love of her life Randy Leon Conner in Farmington, Utah on April 28, 1976 and together they began a family. Edith enjoyed her title of domestic goddess, being a doting wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending her time with her family cooking, baking, playing Yahtzee and cards. She also had an artistic side and loved to craft, paint, and crochet. She found great joy being outside in her yard gardening and decorating with painted rocks that she made with her grandkids. Edith was also known to debate politics with her son and grandson, which could be heated at times but brought about fond memories that will forever be cherished.

Survivors include her husband Randy Leon Conner; son Jody Leon Conner and partner Mandi Souther; daughter Julia Anne Hart and husband Quinton L. Hart all of Rock Springs; brother Jimmy Ayers of Washington State; sister Becky Pittman of Chowchilla, California; grandchildren Jerry Follett, Amber Rupert, Amanda Galten, Zack Cooley, Levi McVey, Jamie Lipari, Jesse Forney, Haylie Hart, Austyn Hart, Zoey Conner; great grandchildren Kinlee Follett, Cambria Follett, Lacy Gaedtke, Charlotte Rupert, Jake Rupert, Olivia Galten, Tristan Galten, Kaylee Galten, Simon Galten, Zoey Galten, Asher Cooley, Logan Cooley, Damien Cooley, Rose Cooley, Braxtyn Hart, and Ambria Hart.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward Fralicker, mother Virginia Myrtle Cheeks, and her daughter Virginia Elizabeth Winford.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at 12:00 pm, Friday, January 9, 2026.

