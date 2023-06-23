Edith “Edie” Korogi (November 1, 1929 – June 22, 2023)

Edith “Edie” Korogi, 93, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 76 years and former resident of Vernal, Utah and Canyon City, Colorado.

She was born November 1, 1929 in Ellsworth, Kansas; the daughter of Claude Pennington and Laura Routh.

Mrs. Korogi attended schools in Rock Springs. Wyoming.

She married Andrew Korogi December 31, 1946 in Rock Springs; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Korogi worked for Bi Rite Drug for 10 years and retired in 1989 as a sales clerk.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandson and his family; gardening; traveling, cooking for family and friends. She like to painting on both wood and canvas.

Survivors include her grandson, Erik Penoff and wife Christina of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one great-grandson, Aaron Penoff.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Andrew Korogi; two brothers, Marlin Pennington, Larry Pennington; one sister, Anna Lee Clark and one daughter, Vicki Pennoff.

Cremation will take place; a private graveside service will be conducted.

