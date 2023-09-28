Edith Josephine Tombllin Mondragon (February 18, 1948 – September 17, 2023)

Edith Josephine Tombllin Mondragon, 75, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.  She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

She was born February 18, 1948 in Comfrey, Minnesota; the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Elsing) Tomblin.  Edith grew up in Minnesota and South Dakota.

She married Vincent Mondragon May 24, 1980 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Edith enjoyed quilting; camping; jigsaw puzzles and bingo.  

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Reents Dwelley and husband Brian; Tammy Reents-Norton and husband Terry; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, RoseAnn Shave of Gillette, Wyoming; Judy Schaffer; Jane Bogstad both of Pipestone, Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vince Mondragon.

Cremation has taken place; Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

