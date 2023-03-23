Edith Joyce Hart (June 21, 1944 – March 22, 2023)

Edith Joyce Hart, 78, of Green River, WY ended her battle with Alzheimer’s and left this earth on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Joyce was born on June 21,1944, in Dallas, TX; the daughter of William Troy and Adelaide Edith White Garner.

Joyce married the love of her life, Howard Hart, May 19, 1982 in Green River.

She was a graduate of the University of Houston in 1970 where she received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. In her early career she was an elementary school teacher in Texas.

Upon moving to Wyoming, she was a K-1 teacher in Green River until her retirement in 2006. Her love for teaching instilled a love of education and reading in many young lives. She devoted countless hours to the Children’s Choice reading program because of her passion for childhood literacy. She received several district and state teaching awards, as well the Milken Family Foundation National Educator Award in 1994.

Joyce’s big heart made her a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend and inspiration to many.

She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, playing softball, working in her flower beds, swinging her backyard swing and reading and singing to her grandchildren.

Joyce was an amazing cook and accomplished seamstress, creating blessing gowns, cozy blankets and quilts. Her greatest love was being outdoors, hiking, fishing, camping, and cross-country skiing with her best friend and beloved husband of 41 years.

Survivors include her husband Howard Hart of Green River; one daughter Sandra Lever and husband Jon of Cheyenne, WY; one son Whitney Pugh and wife Stacey of Logan, UT; one stepson, Travis Hart of Green River; one brother Joe Garner and wife Anna of Waukesha, WI; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, William Troy Garner and Adelaide Edith White McLeroy, one brother, Billy Reeves Garner.

Please join us at an informal Celebration of a Life in the commons area at Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Joyce’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolence may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.