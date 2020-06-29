Edith Louise Stout (February 20, 1928 – June 26, 2020)

Edith Louise Stout, 92 of Farson, Wyoming passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County.

Mrs. Stout was born February 20, 1928, the daughter of Hugh C. Williams and Elsie M. Avery Williams in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and Eden Valley, Wyoming.

Edith married the love of her life, Gerald W. Stout December 14, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They were married for over 75 years. She worked by his side most of her life.

She loved to read novels, enjoyed pie making, playing pinochle, crocheting, beading, quilting and was an avid fisherman. She was a “fill in” mother to many family and friends.

Mrs. Stout is survived by her husband, two daughters; Irene Knudsen and husband Terry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Dorothy McCarty and husband Eddie of Farson, Wyoming, Six grandchildren; Donna (Ken) Maynard, Quinten McCormick, Christie (Ed) Saborin, Annamary (Doug) Haney, Rita (John) Isaacson, Steve (Mandy) Vincent; many great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was blessed with a large extended family and many friends.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Bonita “Bonnie” Hambrick, two son-in-laws, three brothers, one sister and one half-brother.

Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 10 am, Friday, July 3, 2020. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The family of Edith Louise Stout respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to the Eden Valley Improvement District, P.O. Box 344, Farson, Wyoming 82932

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.