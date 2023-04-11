Edna Helen Ostdahl (September 4, 1926 – April 4, 2023)

Edna Helen Ostdahl was born on September 4, 1926, in Austin Township, ND. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was 96 years old and a lifelong resident of North Dakota.

Edna graduated from Stanley High School in 1944 and continued her college education to obtain her teachers degree. She began teaching in Burke Township in 1944 where she met the love of her life, Alvin Ostdahl. Alvin used his two youngest siblings in order to meet Edna. They were married on November 30, 1946 in Palermo, ND and together started a family. Alvin and Edna were the proud parents of five wonderful children.

Edna was the world’s best grandma. She had 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren with two more on the way. Besides her biological grandchildren there were many others who also considered Edna to be their grandma. Whether it was grandma Ostdahl, grandma Ed, grandma Edna, or just grandma, she would answer to it all.

She loved visiting and playing cards with family and friends, singing, and dancing. Edna also enjoyed sports, the Stanley Bluejays and the Minnesota Twins were her favorite teams. She loved following her grandchildren all over to watch them in any event they were participating in at the time.

Edna is survived by her children, Allan (Pam) Ostdahl of Rock Springs, WY, Arlan (Joann) Ostdahl of Stanley, ND, Randal Ostdahl of Palermo, ND, Janice Ostdahl of Stanley, ND, and Sandra (Kevin) Harstad of Stanley, ND; brother, Clifford (Barb) Eklund of Elko, NV; sister-in-law’s, Delores Eklund of Elko, NV, and Marge Ostdahl of Minot, ND.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Alvin; parents, Art and Gertie; sisters, Melinda (baby) and Aggie; brothers, Lew, Leroy, Mike, and Earl; daughter-in-law Dianne Ostdahl; grandson-in-law, Craig Skaar; two great-grandchildren; and many other family members.