Edward A. Brough (March 22, 1957 – April 8, 2024)

Edward A. Brough, 67, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2024 at the University of Utah hospital.

He was born on March 22, 1957, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was the son of Robert and Beverly Brough.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He worked as a heavy equipment operator all of his adult life with his last employer being Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating. He retired after 34 years of service in November 2017.

If you knew Ed you know that he spent all of his time outside of work either on the lake fishing or out in the woods hunting. He took many fishing trips to Alaska to catch all of the halibut and salmon that he could ship back home. Once home, he would invite all of the family over for a fish fry. Ed always entered every fishing derby at the lake and usually brought home a prize. Hunting season was usually spent with his friends and family in the mountains. He had a great love of all animals and never met a dog that he didn’t fall in love with.

He leaves behind two brothers, Doug Brough and wife Barbara of Mesquite, Nevada, David Brough and wife Susan of West Valley City, Utah, sister Marilyn Veesart of Rock Springs, and sister-in-law Linda Brough of Rock Springs, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mike Brough, brother-in-law Louie Veesart, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services to honor Ed will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will be conducted at Santa Fe immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Rock Springs Humane Society or to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.