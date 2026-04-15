Edward Frank “Tony” Tardoni (August 25, 1945 – April 11, 2026)

Edward Frank “Tony” Tardoni, age 80, passed away on April 11, 2026, at Deer Trail, in Rock Springs. He was born on August 25, 1945, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Joe F. and Mary Jane Tardoni.



Ed was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, engineer, and lifelong learner. He married the love of his life, Joanna M. (Northness) Tardoni, on February 24, 1968, and together they built a life rooted in family, integrity, and curiosity.



He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1963 and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1968. Ed applied his sharp intellect and work ethic throughout a successful career in engineering and plant operations. He owned and operated two engineering firms, Rapley Engineering and Veritas Services, and also worked at Stauffer Chemical Company in Nevada and Wyoming. He retired in 2010 as Plant Manager from Williams, leaving behind a reputation for leadership, technical excellence, and problem solving.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ed was known for his exceptional intelligence and boundless curiosity. He could often be found reading newspapers from all perspectives, writing thoughtful notes, or exploring ideas ranging from the Big Bang Theory and its potential effects on the tectonic plates beneath Rock Springs to inventing entirely new written languages—purely for the challenge and joy of thinking.



Ed was also a disciplined martial artist, earning the rank of 4th Dan Black Belt in Tae-kwon-do. Earning a 4th Dan Black Belt represents a senior master rank achieved by only a small fraction of practitioners nationwide within the American Tae-kwon-do Federation reflecting his lifelong commitment to courtesy, integrity, and perseverance.



Ed believed in service to others and served on the Board of Directors for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for several years; and was appointed by the governor of Wyoming to the Miner’s Hospital.



Ed loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, but his favorite past time was spending time with his grandchildren at the family cabin.



Ed is survived by his wife Joanna; two sons, Michael E. Tardoni and companion Caroline Weskamp, and James E. and Trina Tardoni. All in Rock Springs. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Grant and Sage Tardoni of Bremerton, Washington; Ivin & Victoria Tardoni of Fernley, Nevada.; Rachel Tardoni of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Jacob and Disa Tardoni of St. Paul, Minnesota; and Megan Tardoni of Richmond, Virgina. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends that became family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Jane Tardoni and his sister Mary Joe (Buddy) Kaumo.



Edward will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy lives on through his family, his work, and the countless ideas he left behind—many of them still written in notebooks filled with curiosity and imagination.



Cremation will take place, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.



The family respectfully requests donations in Tony’s memory be made to Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com