Edward Jones (October 16, 1949 – June 30, 2023)

Edward Jones, 73, passed away June 30, 2023, at his home in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was born October 16, 1949, to Harry and Lucille Jones in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Edward attended school in Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1968. He then attended the University of Wyoming where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 1972.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Edward spent most of his career in retail. While working at Den’s Place, he became part-owner of Brass Oak, both clothing stores. After closing both stores, Edward took a position with Dillard’s Department Stores. He eventually settled in Phoenix while working at Paradise Valley Dillard’s.

Edward veered his career path slightly when he used his experience to begin consulting work for businesses that were experiencing problems in their structure and systems. This opportunity allowed him to travel and meet new people, which provided him with countless stories he shared with friends and family.

He finished his career helping to manage two plastic injection manufacturing companies.

Edward married Donita Colson on December 18, 1999. They divorced in 2004.

Edward was a proud alumnus of UW and an avid Cowboys fan. He was very active in his church, where he held different positions. A car enthusiast, a high point in his year was attending the Barrett Jackson car show. Edward taught himself to play the Irish bodhran and played both with a local band and in Sunday sessions at local pubs. He was proud of his Irish and Welsh heritage and enjoyed learning his family history, which included two trips to Ireland. He enjoyed visiting with friends over a pint of Guinness and smoking a cigar with a glass of Redbreast.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucille, his brother John Jones and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane and Marion Hinesley and nephew in law, Bryan Belcher.

He is survived by his nephew Dan Hinesley and wife Ellen, niece Seana Belcher, niece Maureen Jones, nephew Michael Jones. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place; Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.