Edward Lee Martin (July 24, 1935 – January 7, 2020)

BILLINGS, Montana– Edward Lee Martin, 84, of Billings, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home. A resident of Billings for the past two years and former resident of Green River, Rawlins, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mr. Martin died following an illness of one year.

He was born on July 24, 1935 in Thermopolis, Wyoming, the son of Joseph Houston and Nettie Elizabeth Slagle Martin.

Mr. Martin attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He married JoAnna Lee Valencia in Evanston, Wyoming on August 29, 1966 and she preceded him in death on August 28, 2019.

Mr. Martin was a United States Army Veteran having served from November 17, 1959 until April 30, 1964 when he received his honorable discharge.

Mr. Martin was employed by Union Pacific Railroad for many years and retired as a Locomotive Engineer.

He was a member of Christian Motorcycle Association and American Legion for seven years. He traveled all over the United States on his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and visited 48 states. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and biking.

Survivors include three daughters Natalie Ann Sundberg, Vicky Jo Martin and Angie Martin; one sister Delores Prime and husband Wayne of Green River, Wyoming; several nieces and nephews; one granddaughter Ashley Noel Simmons and husband Mike; three great-granddaughters Sophia, Olivia and Emily Simmons.

He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnna; one son Edward Lee Martin, Jr.; five brothers Joseph, Sam, Dewey, Danny, and Billy Martin; four sisters Victoria Christensen, Violet Wilks, Judy Ritchie and Marie Miller.

Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.

If you wish to send a card it can be sent to Natalie Sundburg, 3123 Marguerite Blvd., Billings, Montana 59102

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.